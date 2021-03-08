UP Publishers & Authors Association announces 4th annual Dandelion Cottage Award winners

MARQUETTE, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Publishers & Authors Association (UPPAA) has announced the winners of the 4th annual Dandelion Cottage Award.

The award recognizes U.P. student short story writers of excellence in grades 5 – 12. The Dandelion Cottage Award is funded entirely by charitable donations and no fees have ever been charged to entrants or winners. Students submit stories in consultation with their teachers.

This year’s contest was made even more competitive thanks to a free Student Writing Workshop run ahead of the contest by author and educator Deborah K. Frontiera, of Calumet. The contest is chaired by Larry Buege, of Marquette, a UPPAA Board member and author of the popular Chogan series.

In the senior division (grades 9 - 12), first place will be awarded to Kyra Holmgren, of Negaunee High School for her story “The Treasured Flower.” The award includes a medallion, the winner’s name on a traveling school trophy and a $250 cash prize. Second place will be awarded to Nicholas Painter, of Whitefish Township Community Schools, for his story “The Imposter Among Us” accompanied by a medallion and $100 prize. A medallion and prize money of $50 will go to third place winner Walter Dennis, of Lake Linden-Hubbell High School, for his story “Ash.”

In the junior division, for writers in grades 5 to 8, Annabell Dankert, of Rudyard Elementary, won for her story “The Dagger of the Eagle’s Eye,” which confers a $150 prize.

This year’s participants came from 13 different schools from Chippewa County to Houghton County. Some schools submitted up to 4 entries from its students.

The judges would like to thank each and every student who submitted their work. For more information about the annual Dandelion Cottage short story contest, visit www.DandelionCottage.org.

Each of the honored stories will appear in the 5th volume of U.P. Reader, UPPAA’s own annual literary anthology featuring short stories, poetry and essays by its members. This successful publication helps spread the word about the organization, raise money for educational programming, and encourages people in the Upper Peninsula and beyond to read U.P. writers. Complimentary copies of the U.P. Reader are available to all U.P. educators and media for the asking. The on-sale date is scheduled for April 15. Consult your local bookseller for availability or purchase at Amazon.

For more information, visit www.UPReader.org.

The awards were scheduled to be distributed at the 23rd Annual UPPAA Conference in June, but due to COVID-19 considerations, the awards, including cash prizes, medallions, and complimentary copies of U.P. Reader will be distributed through private meetings throughout the U.P.

About the Upper Peninsula Publishers and Authors Association (UPPAA): The UPPAA was founded in 1998 as a non-profit 501(c)3 corporation with the goal of educating and empowering authors of the U.P. Among its outreach programs are the U.P. Notable Books List, the Dandelion Cottage Award, and a yearly anthology The U.P. Reader. For more information about this award, contact president@uppaa.org (Victor Volkman)

Copyright 2021 UPAA via WLUC. All rights reserved.