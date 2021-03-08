U.P. Home Health & Hospice cancels 2021 ‘Dancing with our Stars, Marquette County Style’

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - U.P. Home Health & Hospice (UPHHH) is announcing that “Dancing with our Stars, Marquette Style” is canceled for 2021.

The eighth annual event has been postponed to May 2022 due to COVID-19 restrictions and at the request of the cast, in order to put on the best event possible.

This event, which is for the benefit of the U.P. Hospice Foundation, began in 2013 and has been the sole fundraiser for the hospice foundation.

“It is the hope of all involved that by 2022 we will be able to once again fill Forest Roberts Theatre and provide the fun and excitement that this show has consistently brought since its inception,” UPHHH said in a release.

While it was a difficult decision to postpone DWOS Superheroes & Villains Edition to Wednesday, May 25, and Thursday, May 26, 2022, it was made for the well-being of our dance couples, dance professionals, logistical coordinators, and our community. With this change, the majority of the cast originally committed to 2020 will continue with their journey to perform in DWOS Superheroes and Villains.

All sponsorships will carry-over to the 2022 performance. If you purchased tickets for the performance and would like to ‘beat the rush’ for next year’s ticket sales, you may keep your existing seats and use them for the 2022 performance. If you would like to support the hospice foundation, please visit uphomehealth.org/hospice-foundation.

If you have questions or want to request a refund on your tickets, please call U.P. Home Health & Hospice at 906-225-4545.

Since 1973 U.P. Home Health & Hospice has been the only local comprehensive provider of home health, hospice & provide duty services; our agency is considered an Essential Service Provider and we are continuing to provide all necessary services to our patients and families. We realize that patients and families still need these critical services, especially since they are isolated in their place of residence. We take your safety very seriously and adhere to all infection control precautions. Please know that we are here for you in this uncertain time.

