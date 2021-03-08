Tech men the No. 2 seed in NCAA Midwest Regional

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech men’s basketball team is the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Midwest Regional. The Huskies will open the tournament on Sunday (Mar. 14) with a bye to the semifinal against the winner of the No. 3 Southern Indiana versus No. 6 Lewis matchup. USI is the pre-determined host at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

The Huskies are making their second straight trip to the NCAA Tournament and 11th all-time appearance in the tournament. Tech is 14-7 overall and winners of five of their last six games, including a run to the GLIAC Tournament Championship Game.

No. 1 seed Truman will await the winner of No. 4 Wayne State and No. 5 Ashland on the top half of the bracket.

The 2021 DII men’s basketball championship will begin with the regional quarterfinals on Saturday, March 13. It will continue with the semifinals on Sunday, March 14, and the regional championships on Tuesday, March 16.

Winners from those eight regions will qualify for the 2021 DII men’s basketball Elite Eight, which will take place from March 24-27 at Ford Center in Evansville, Ind. The quarterfinals of the Elite Eight will stream live on this page beginning at 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 24.

More details on the regional will be released in the coming days.

