Students from E.B. Holman surprise Mission Point residents with snowmen building

“Do you want to build a snowman?”
"Cheese!"
"Cheese!"(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - When students at E.B. Holman Elementary were offered a chance to visit Mission Point Nursing Home and build snowmen... Teacher Chris Rebman says the kids were ecstatic and began to cheer.

“We agreed that we would love to have the opportunity to go into town,” said Rebman. “Just [to] be good citizens... good neighbors, bring some joy, some smiles and build some snowmen.”

If the snowmen building wasn’t enough to intrigue the kids from Stanton Twp. then the sunny day sure was.

“Today it’s pretty warm, they may not last too long. But hopefully today it will bring a lot of joy to some folks here.”

Mission Point of Hancock makes it a point to provide community-inclusive events to its residents to make them feel included. Especially during heightened COVID restrictions. Another outdoor event was perfect for the place, as kids could build the snowmen outside the windows of residents.

Kids who couldn’t attend drew pictures to be given to the residents.

“[The] kids [were] having a blast as well, of course, it’s wonderful to be outside any time,” said Rebman.

Mission Point looks forward to more events outdoors like its Pet Parades especially as the weather warms up.

