Spring-like air surges in

Followed by midweek rain
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
An upper-level ridge will bring a warmer air mass. This will push our daily temperatures atleast 10° above normal through the midweek. Then, a front and secondary area of low pressure will bring widespread on Wednesday. It starts around midday and continues through the night.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Low to mid-40s north, around 50° in the south

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy southerly winds gusting in excess of 30mph in the west

>Highs: Mid 40s north, low to mid-50s south

Wednesday: Cloudy and warm with widespread rain by the afternoon

>Highs: Mainly 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with lingering light rain early on

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Friday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low 30s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low 30s

