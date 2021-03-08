Advertisement

SOS appointments, online services and self-service stations to be temporarily unavailable during major upgrade

The services will be unavailable from 5:00 p.m. Thursday, March 11, until 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 16.
Michigan Secretary of State seal.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - While the Michigan Department of State (SOS, Secretary of State) installs a major technology upgrade, online services, self-service stations and branch office appointments and booking will be unavailable from 5:00 p.m. Thursday, March 11, until 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 16.

The Michigan Voter Information Center, Michigan.gov/Vote, will not be impacted and online voter registration and other services will continue to be available.

The upgrade securely combines tens of millions of driver and vehicle records into one integrated customer record system and moves the department forward from decades-old technology.

Starting March 16, the upgrade will enable new online services for customers and expand the capability of self-service stations to include many driver’s license and state ID transactions.

In addition to the many services already offered online, new online services at Michigan.gov/SOS will include:

  • Renew or replace an enhanced driver’s license or state ID if no new photo is required
  • View the status of the requested driver’s license or state ID
  • Request and obtain a driving record
  • Add a motorcycle endorsement to an eligible driver’s license
  • Access streamlined business services

In addition to the services already offered at self-service stations, new transactions will include:

  • Renew a standard or enhanced driver’s license or state ID if no new photo is required
  • Request a replacement and print out a temporary license or ID
  • Add a motorcycle endorsement to an eligible driver’s license
  • Sign up on the state’s organ donor registry

Customers with questions can visit the Department of State website at Michigan.gov/SOS, call 888-SOS-MICH (767-6424) or connect with them on social media accounts.

