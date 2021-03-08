Snyders Drug Stores are now vaccinating those 50 and up with underlying medical conditions

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Another Marquette County business has begun vaccinating the public.

Snyders Drug Stores in Luce, Iron, and Marquette Counties are now distributing COVID-19 vaccines.

“We’re doing it here in Ishpeming, in Negaunee, in Harvey, in Gwinn, Downtown Ishpeming also,” Snyders Drug Store President, Ron Katers, said. Plus, Snyder locations in Newberry and Iron River are also giving vaccinations.

The business has been offering the vaccine for about three weeks now, but beginning Monday, March 8, anyone 50 and up with underlying medical conditions can register to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

“A lot of common conditions in people in the 50 and up group, so many of them do qualify.”

He said being overweight, having high blood pressure, and smoking are considered underlying medical conditions, but if you’re still unsure whether you qualify, a questionnaire can help you figure that out.

“We ask them ‘do you have an underlying health condition?’ and then we quiz them of what it is.”

And if you don’t qualify just yet, Kater said you’ll still be able to go to Snyders once you do.

“We’ll be doing shots when they open it up in phase two. In Phase 2 there will be many more pharmacies’ and many more people. Everybody 16 to 64 will then be eligible with any conditions.”

The vaccine is free, and you do not need to be a Snyders customer to receive it from any of the business’s locations.

If you’re interested in registering through Snyders Drug store, register online here.

