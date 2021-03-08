Ryan Report - March 7, 2021
This week, Don Ryan videoconferences with Retired Congressman, Philip Ruppe.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan videoconferences with Retired Congressman, Philip Ruppe, who was born in Laurium in Houghton County.
Ruppe, a Republican, served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1967 until 1979. Learn more about Ruppe’s congressional career here and read a short biography here.
Watch Part 1 above, and Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern. on TV6.
