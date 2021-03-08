River North Pub and Grill sees one of its busiest weekends in nearly a year as capacity limits increase

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend marked the first weekend of the state’s new COVID-19 restrictions in bars and restaurants.

River North Pub & Grill in Iron River is practicing the state’s 50 percent capacity and 11 P.M. curfew.

Co-owner, Mike McCarthy, said this weekend has been the busiest one yet within this past year,

However, McCarthy said while it’s been busy, customers are following restrictions.

“People are being very careful; they’re being very mindful. We did get a few more since Friday which is good, but everyone seems to be doing it for the most part very safely because I think we’re all protecting the ability to keep advancing our restrictions going down and down and down.”

McCarthy says River North Pub and Grill is holding a Saint Patrick’s Day celebration, but unlike previous years, there will not be any live entertainment and there will continue to be limited capacity.

