Public comment period open for UP Energy Task Force draft recommendations

The report is due to Governor Gretchen Whitmer by March 31.
Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) logo on WLUC created image.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of the public can comment through March 14 on recommendations drafted by the U.P. Energy Task Force after nearly two years of work studying the Upper Peninsula’s energy landscape and identifying possible alternatives to meeting the region’s energy needs.

Public input will be considered by the Task Force as it finalizes the recommendations during its final meeting March 16. The report is due to Governor Gretchen Whitmer by March 31.

Among the draft report’s 16 recommendations:

  • Encourage electric providers to participate in an Upper Peninsula-wide electric plan.
  • Modernize the electrical grid to allow wider use of advanced meter technology.
  • Promote energy waste reduction and broadband expansion.
  • Offer residential programs for energy upgrade grants and early purchase of propane.
  • Develop renewable energy, energy storage and electric vehicle charging.
  • Examine the rate disparity between customer classes.
  • Create brownfield and state land inventory for energy infrastructure development.

The draft report is posted at U.P. Energy Task Force webpage. To comment on the report and recommendations send an email to EGLE-UPEnergy@Michigan.gov.

The Task Force previously approved recommendations on propane availability in the U.P.

