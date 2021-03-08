Pre-k students build snowmen for Iron River Care Center residents

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For nearly three years, Pre-k students from West Iron County Schools have been visiting the Iron River Care Center twice a month.

However, it’s been nearly a year since the kids have been able to interact face-to-face, and Pre-k teacher, Denise Maloney, said a visit was long overdue.

“We have not been able to come this year because of COVID and we each missed each other terribly. So, we are hosting an event and it’s called ‘Do you want to build a snowman?’”

And it was a Sunday like no other; students and families built snowmen as their forever friends watched from inside.

“We have the windows open so they can hear their giggles and laughs,” Maloney said.

Annie Johnson, activity director at Iron River Care Center, said because of visitation restrictions, residents haven’t seen their loved ones, and the event was much needed.

“This is by far the best therapy that we can give them. We have missed them, and we cannot wait until we can welcome them back in.”

And for Maloney’s preschoolers, she said this partnership helps her students learn to how connect with people better.

“The children have an opportunity to meet people that are different, to maybe meet people that have special needs, and they’re so accepting at this age. They’re so accepting, they’re not fearful, and they build beautiful friendships with each other.”

Now, some students are already looking forward to future visits.

“I wish I could come back and visit them again,” preschooler Daphne said.

Maloney said she’s beyond thankful for the partnership and the community and is already planning future events.

