Pop up flower sale at Madgoodies Studio

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Madgoodies Studio in Marquette is celebrating spring with a pop up flower sale this Saturday.

The sale features locally grown flower bunches from Shailah’s Flower Garden.

Hand crafted jewelry by studio owner Madeline Goodman will be available for purchase as well.

The sale starts at 10 am and Goodman says to come early for fresh tulips because the supply is limited.

“This Saturday we will be having a pop up show with Shailah’s Flower Garden from 10 am to 1 pm. [There] will be a variety of dried flowers, fresh tulips, some wreaths and some other fun products.”

Madgoodies Studio is located at 209 West Ohio Street in Marquette. If you miss the pop up sale, you can shop at Madgoodies by making an appointment.

Goodman’s contact information is available on her Facebook page here.

