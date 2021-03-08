Podium finish for all ski-jumpers in Suicide Hill finale

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday’s final round of ski jumps at Suicide Hill ends with all eight jumpers winning a trip to the podium.

The 134th Annual Ski Jumping Tournament by the Ishpeming Ski Club closed out the event with the 60-meter junior event.

All eight competitors from Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota scored a spot on the victory stand, including the Jacobson brothers from Saint Paul Ski Club.

And they both enjoy the thrill in every jump.

“It’s pretty awesome. It’s just like you’re free in the air -- just you and your skis,” said 16-year-old Oliver Jacobson, who won second place in the U20 60M Jump.

“Yeah, it just feels like you’re floating in the air. If you get a nice jump, it feels like you’re flying,” said 14-year-old Gabriel Jacobson, also finishing in second place, in the U16 60M Jump.

Chief of Competition and Head Ski Coach Gary Rasmussen said the weather conditions today were well-suited for the competition.

“This is the kind of day that ski-jumping was built for. Nice little breeze going up the hill, sun is shining, it’s crisp and cold,” he explained.

The Ishpeming Ski Club would like your help in supporting its youth ski programs, trails and facilities.

If you wish to donate, please visit the links below:

