No injuries in Chocolay Township house fire

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County home is likely a total loss after a fire Sunday night.

According to Chocolay Township Manager Bill De Groot, the Chocolay Township Fire Department arrived at 1035 Cherry Creek Road around 9:01 p.m. Sunday and found a large two-story home was completely up in flames. No injuries were reported, and everyone inside the home got out safely.

A total of six fire departments responded, De Groot said. Because the home was 900 feet off the road, it was a major effort to shuttle water to the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. De Groot said firefighters cleared the scene at 12:27 a.m.

No further details about the fire or the response have been released. This story will be updated as Chocolay Township puts more information together.

