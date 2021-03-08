Advertisement

NMU Weightlifting Team Places First at National Championships

CTSY: Northern Michigan University
CTSY: Northern Michigan University (WLUC)
By NMU Athletics
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The United States National Training Site weightlifting team finished in first place this weekend in the coed division at USA Weightlifting’s National University Championships in Salt Lake City.

The event, which ran Friday, March 5 – Sunday, March 7, was held in a hybrid format with thirty percent of the 866 athletes lifting from home via the online platform.

Finishing in first place was Payton Hopkins, who competed in the 87 kg weight class. Hopkins lifted 70 kg in the snatch and 75 kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 145 kg.

Also finishing in the top three on the women’s side was Jayda Jenkins in the 55 kg weight class. Jenkins finished in third with lifts of 68 kg in the snatch and 89 kg in the clean and jerk, totaling 157 kg.

On the men’s side, the NMU squad had five top-five finishes with Lukas ZielkeCalvin La and Gage Senty all claiming bronze medals. Ending the weekend in fourth place were Ryland Shriver and Max Evanson.

The NMU squad earned 110 points to claim the championship title. The University of Texas placed second with 104 pts. and East Tennessee State placed third with 102 pts.

Results – Women      55 kg: Jayda Jenkins, 157 kg total, third place64 kg: Hannah Alvis, 157 kg total, sixth place73 kg: Hannah Hopkins, 159 kg total, fifth place87 kg: Payton Hopkins, 145 kg total, first place

Results – Men67 kg: Lukas Zielke, 241 total, third place73 kg: Calvin La, 246 total, third place102 kg: Ryland Shriver, 299 kg total, fourth place109+ kg: Max Evanson, 256 kg total, fourth place1009+ kg: Gage Senty, 289 kg total, third place

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette man arrested in assault
Man stabbed in Marquette is arrested
car crash
Woman hit by car while crossing a street in Escanaba
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Ohio man killed in Houghton County snowmobile crash
A file image of the Chocolay Township Fire Hall
No injuries in Chocolay Township house fire

Latest News

NMU hockey celebrates.
WCHA Postseason Begins With NMU Trip To BGSU
MTU women's basketball
Huskies No. 6 in final WBCA National Rankings Poll
LSSU celebrates after scoring a goal against NMU.
LSSU notches three player of the week honors to close out the regular season
Tech basketball
Tech men the No. 2 seed in NCAA Midwest Regional