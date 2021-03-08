NMU Weightlifting Team Places First at National Championships

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The United States National Training Site weightlifting team finished in first place this weekend in the coed division at USA Weightlifting’s National University Championships in Salt Lake City.

The event, which ran Friday, March 5 – Sunday, March 7, was held in a hybrid format with thirty percent of the 866 athletes lifting from home via the online platform.

Finishing in first place was Payton Hopkins, who competed in the 87 kg weight class. Hopkins lifted 70 kg in the snatch and 75 kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 145 kg.

Also finishing in the top three on the women’s side was Jayda Jenkins in the 55 kg weight class. Jenkins finished in third with lifts of 68 kg in the snatch and 89 kg in the clean and jerk, totaling 157 kg.

On the men’s side, the NMU squad had five top-five finishes with Lukas Zielke, Calvin La and Gage Senty all claiming bronze medals. Ending the weekend in fourth place were Ryland Shriver and Max Evanson.

The NMU squad earned 110 points to claim the championship title. The University of Texas placed second with 104 pts. and East Tennessee State placed third with 102 pts.

Results – Women 55 kg: Jayda Jenkins, 157 kg total, third place64 kg: Hannah Alvis, 157 kg total, sixth place73 kg: Hannah Hopkins, 159 kg total, fifth place87 kg: Payton Hopkins, 145 kg total, first place

Results – Men67 kg: Lukas Zielke, 241 total, third place73 kg: Calvin La, 246 total, third place102 kg: Ryland Shriver, 299 kg total, fourth place109+ kg: Max Evanson, 256 kg total, fourth place1009+ kg: Gage Senty, 289 kg total, third place

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.