NMU recognizes Women in Construction week; sets goals to raise percentage of women in construction program

NMU encourages women that are in the program to share their experiences and stories with others.
Women in Construction Week
Women in Construction Week(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Women in Construction Week is a nationally recognized week of activities to influence women to join trade careers.

Right now, the construction program at NMU Jacobetti Complex is about 8% women. The goal, with no specific time frame, is to raise that to 20%.

To do this, NMU encourages women that are in the program to act as ambassadors and share their experiences and stories with others.

“It helps NMU in so many ways to engage more women to create a more diverse environment here in our program itself, and also by helping form a more diverse workforce in this industry, which is much, much needed,” says Heidi Blanck, Associate Professor at the Jacobette Complex.

Blanck, a graduate of the NMU construction program, says she has always been supported in her career by the university.

The Jacobetti Complex usually hosts a ‘Women in Construction’ day on campus, with high school students learning about trade programs, but could not this year because of the pandemic.

Blanck says they’re hoping to have one again in the fall.

