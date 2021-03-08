Advertisement

NMU celebrates Spread Goodness Day with weeklong DIY Herb Garden event

A table providing students with seeds, dirt, and reused containers was set up in Jamrich Hall today to start off the celebration.
NMU provided students with some greenery in their dorms, with a DIY herb planting kit.
NMU provided students with some greenery in their dorms, with a DIY herb planting kit.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Spread Goodness Day is coming up on Friday, March 12th, and NMU is celebrating all weeklong.

A table with seeds, dirt, and reused containers was set up in Jamrich Hall today to start off the celebration. Students could stop by the table and assemble a small plant to take home and grow. Some of the seeds provided were sage, dill, and oregano.

The Center for Student Enrichment is putting on the event to help spread positivity on campus.

An NMU Junior running the table today, Dallas St. Onge, says the plants are very popular among students.

“It’s a super great thing, especially for this year because COVID has kinda made everyone so distant and isolated and this is just a great event for people to come, get out of their dorms, and take part in a community-wide event,” says St. Onge. “So it’s been a super great thing to just kinda add light to students day; they can have a plant that they can look forward to making.”

The DIY plant table is scheduled to be in Jamrich on Thursday from 11am-2pm and Friday 10am-1pm of this week as well.

Along with the DIY plants, postcards with cute puns are available for students to give to their friends, and a book giveaway will take place all week long in the campus library.

