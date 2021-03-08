Advertisement

Michigan State beats No. 2 Michigan 70-64, boosts NCAA hopes

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA...
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Sunday, March 7, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Rocket Watts scored 21 points and Aaron Henry had 18 to lead Michigan State to a 70-64 victory over No. 2 Michigan on Sunday that seems to seal coach Tom Izzo’s 23rd consecutive NCAA Tournament bid. The Spartans have won five of their last seven games, beating No. 4 Ohio State, No. 5 Illinois and their second-ranked rivals. Michigan senior guard Eli Brooks hurt his left ankle early in the game at the Breslin Center and did not return in what potentially could be a problem going into the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.

