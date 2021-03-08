MDARD, WUPHD lift orders, license suspension for Café Rosetta

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) and the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) completed a joint inspection on March 4 to determine if Café Rosetta had taken the required steps to protect public health and food safety to begin its reopening process.

“Based on the results of the joint inspection, WUPHD and MDARD have determined that if Café Rosetta follows the requirements of its Action Plan for MDHHS Emergency Order COVID-19 Compliance, implements and follows COVID-19 mitigation measures, and meets the requirements for ensuring public health and food safety under the Michigan Food Law and Michigan Modified Food Code, an imminent threat to public health no longer exists at the establishment,” the agencies said in a release Monday.

Café Rosetta must remain closed until Judge Wanda Stokes of the 30th Circuit Court has dissolved the preliminary injunction, the agencies said.

The MDARD and WUPHD remind the public that a valid food license is required to operate a restaurant in Michigan. Maintaining a valid food license is contingent on Café Rosetta’s adherence to its Action Plan for MDHHS Emergency Order COVID-19 Compliance and operating in a manner that does not pose an imminent threat to the public health, the agencies said.

“Café Rosetta’s food establishment license is issued by MDARD,” the agencies said. “Pursuant to the Food Law, if the MDARD Director determines that an imminent threat to the public health, safety, or welfare exists, the director may summarily suspend a food establishment license.”

To remain open, Café Rosetta is required to adhere to the agreement and the Court Order to protect public health and food safety. If Café Rosetta fails to adhere to its Action Plan for MDHHS Emergency Order COVID-19 Compliance or any order issued by MDARD or the Ingham County Circuit Court, MDARD may pursue additional enforcement, which could include reinstating the summary suspension or revocation of the food establishment license.

The business may be subject to fines due to its violations of the law, the agencies said.

