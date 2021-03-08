Marking Time: Upper Michigan’s musicians say 50% capacity might not be enough

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -For the past year, live performance stages have been dark. Audiences are left with only a handful of virtual shows.

Even as capacity limits have increased to 50% at bars and restaurants, Upper Michigan’s music scene will be slow to recover.

Walt Lindala, Guitarist and Vocalist for the Flat Broke Blues Band says the five-piece group typically plays nearly every weekend and some weekdays during the summer months.

“Right about now is when we’d normally be booking a lot of shows and the phone is just not ringing,” Lindala declared.

Like nearly everything else, Marquette’s usually bustling music scene has been all-too quiet since last March.

“Last summer we played four shows. That was it. They were all outdoors. It was a big difference,” Lindala recalled.

For the band, even rehearsing their set has proven challenging.

“We haven’t played together, all five of us since September. It’s for varying reasons, but one of them is that everybody would like to get that vaccine before we get together,” Lindala announced.

As successful as they’ve been, the five members of the Flat Broke Blues Band each have other forms of income. So the financial impact hasn’t been as dramatic for people like Lindala as it has been for people who perform for a living.

“This has been much harder on them that it has been for us, in terms of a financial impact,” Lindala admitted.

However, for many musicians even increasing from 25% to 50% capacity at restaurants and bars still wouldn’t generate enough ticket sales to make it worth the effort.

“We’re not in it for the money. We just like to play. But there is gas, there’s equipment, there’s strings and picks and microphones,” Lindala continued, saying it would be nice to earn a little extra money for all the time and effort that goes performing.

Lindala says the bigger challenge might be for the musicians to reach a compromise with the music venues that stand to lose money with smaller crowds.

Kris Wierenga, Venue Manager at the Ore Dock Brewing Company says at 50% capacity the upstairs can accommodate 80 people, which still leaves them operating on a shoestring.

“We do over 300 events every year. So it’s been a critical blow. At 50% capacity, it’s doable in certain circumstances,” Wierenga calculated.

Wierenga reminds us, the cost of a ticket pays for more than simply keeping the stage lights on.

“Everything from staffing to music licensing fees and paying the artists,” Wierenga figured.

The increase in capacity limits to 50% is surely a step in the right direction and may pave the way for solo acts with limited seating as a way for venues, musicians and audiences to test the water.

“That’s something we’re going to get into over the course of the summertime as we’re hopefully continuing to come out of this,” Wierenga offered.

One thing is certain. Musicians and audiences alike have gained even more appreciation of the performing arts.

“As creative people we have to do this, and when we don’t do it for a while, we get squirrelly,” Lindala confessed.

“You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone. You’d never think that people getting up and dancing would be something that we wouldn’t be able to do. It’s like we’re living in footloose,” Wierenga reasoned.

According to Lindala, this summer marks 20 years the members of the Flat Broke Blues Band have been performing together. He says the band had hoped to be able to celebrate in some way. However, as he puts it, until the local music scene returns to some kind of normal, area musicians and music-lovers will have to knock on wood.

“We’ve started to get a couple of bookings for the summer. They’re outdoor shows. We have one in the books for the community of Rock. We’re working on getting back to Munsing to play for Alger Parks and Rec. We’re also working on getting back to the Up North Lodge. They’re all outdoor shows. Those ones are starting to come in. We don’t have anything indoors yet. But knock on wood, we’ll be back,” Lindala concluded.

Current COVID-19 restrictions allow up to 300 people at outdoor non-residential gatherings. Outdoor entertainment and recreational facilities may host up to 1,000 patrons.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.