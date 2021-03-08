MARESA making kindergarten readiness bags

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Alger Regional Educational Service Agency or MARESA, is working to prepare soon-to-be kindergarten students. Using money from a grant from the Michigan Department of Education, MARESA is making up kindergarten readiness bags.

Each bag comes with educational items including a dry erase board, scissors, glue, crayons and storybooks. The goal is to help students and parents use the summer to make sure they’re ready for kindergarten in their district.

“It’s to inspire parents to be their children’s first teacher, we here from parents a lot ‘what does my kid need to be able to do be ready for kindergarten’ so we have a checklist in there and we want to just empower parents and get them excited about some of the little things they can do,” said Angela Johnson, MARESA Great Start Collaborative Director.

MARESA is making about 800 of the bags. All student in Marquette and Alger Counties who will be in kindergarten next fall are eligible. Johnson said the best way to get one is to register your student online in your district.

