Mackinac Bridge Authority to meet virtually Friday

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) again will meet virtually Friday, March 12.

The MBA Finance Committee is scheduled to meet at 9:00 a.m. followed by the MBA’s regular board meeting at 10:30 a.m. The meetings will be conducted on the Microsoft Teams platform. Items on the agendas, available on the MBA website, include traffic and revenue reports, information about ongoing maintenance on the bridge, and an update on the bridge’s toll software upgrades. The board is also expected to meet in closed session to discuss bridge security.

Both meetings will be available for public viewing and commenting through YouTube (with closed captioning) and Livestream. Public comments can also be submitted online; comments received before 3:00 p.m. Thursday will be provided to the board prior to the meeting.

Due to concerns about gathering large groups that might speed the transmission of COVID-19, the MBA is meeting electronically in accordance with Public Act 254 of 2020 amendments to the Open Meetings Act, which gives temporary authorization for remote participation in public meetings and hearings.

