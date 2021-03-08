Advertisement

Mackinac Bridge Authority to meet virtually Friday

Items on the agenda include traffic and revenue reports, information about ongoing maintenance on the bridge and an update on the bridge’s toll software upgrades.
(Mackinac Bridge Authority Graphic)
(Mackinac Bridge Authority Graphic)(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) again will meet virtually Friday, March 12.

The MBA Finance Committee is scheduled to meet at 9:00 a.m. followed by the MBA’s regular board meeting at 10:30 a.m. The meetings will be conducted on the Microsoft Teams platform. Items on the agendas, available on the MBA website, include traffic and revenue reports, information about ongoing maintenance on the bridge, and an update on the bridge’s toll software upgrades. The board is also expected to meet in closed session to discuss bridge security.

Both meetings will be available for public viewing and commenting through YouTube (with closed captioning) and Livestream. Public comments can also be submitted online; comments received before 3:00 p.m. Thursday will be provided to the board prior to the meeting.

Due to concerns about gathering large groups that might speed the transmission of COVID-19, the MBA is meeting electronically in accordance with Public Act 254 of 2020 amendments to the Open Meetings Act, which gives temporary authorization for remote participation in public meetings and hearings.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette man arrested in assault
Man stabbed in Marquette is arrested
car crash
Woman hit by car while crossing a street in Escanaba
Ohio man killed in Houghton County snowmobile crash
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

FILE. Congressman Jack Bergman (R-MI) as seen in his U.S. House office.
Rep. Bergman introduces Rural Broadband Window of Opportunity Act
Dickinson County Healthcare System, community members at the groundbreaking renovation ceremony.
Dickinson County Healthcare System to renovate Emergency Department
Suicide Hill ski jump competition concludes
Suicide Hill ski jump competition concludes
The Upper Peninsula Publishers & Authors Association (UPPAA) announced the winners of its 4th...
UP Publishers & Authors Association announces 4th annual Dandelion Cottage Award winners
FILE. Finlandia Hall on Finlandia University's campus in Hancock, Mich.
Finlandia University plans for return to in-person instruction for fall 2021