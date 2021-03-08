LSSU notches three player of the week honors to close out the regular season

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – The Men’s League of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association is proud to recognize four student-athletes as its Players of the Week, presented by Anderson’s Pure Maple Syrup, for the games of March 2-7. Lake Superior State junior Ashton Calder (Forward), senior Will Riedell (Defenseman) and freshman defenseman Jacob Bengtsson (Rookie) and Bemidji State senior Zach Driscoll (Goaltender) took home this week’s honors.

WCHA Forward of the Week

Ashton Calder, Jr., Lake Superior State (Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.)

Lake Superior State junior forward Ashton Calder led the No. 20/RV Lakers in the final week of the regular season, posting three goals and two assists in three games as the team played a midweek series at No. 17/RV Bemidji State and a single game against Ferris State. The Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., native had at least one point in each of the three games, beginning with an assist on the Lakers lone goal in a 2-1 overtime loss on Tuesday night. The forward responded with his first career hat trick in Wednesday’s 5-2 win over the Beavers and notched an impressive nine shots on goal in the game. Calder tallied the primary assist on the Lakers first goal in the team’s 2-1 win against Ferris State on Saturday night as LSSU clinched the second seed in the WCHA playoffs with the victory. He led all WCHA skaters in points this week with five as well as goals (three) and was the only WCHA player to record a hat trick during the week. His +5 rating was tied for first among WCHA players and his 15 shots on goal also led the conference. This is Calder’s fifth career WCHA weekly honor and his first this season.

Honorable Mention: Brendan Harris, Sr., Bemidji State: Registered four points on two goals and two assists for the Beavers this week. Walker Duehr, Sr., Minnesota State: Recorded three points on a goal and two assists in helping lead No. 4/4 Minnesota State to a two-game home league sweep of No. 19/RV Michigan Tech.

WCHA Defenseman of the Week

Will Riedell, Sr., Lake Superior State (Greensboro, N.C.)

Lake Superior State senior defenseman Will Riedell posted one goal and one assist in three contests against Bemidji State and Ferris State. Riedell notched his first point of the week in Tuesday’s 2-1 overtime loss against Bemidji State as he recorded the primary assist on the Lakers’ lone goal in the game. The Greensboro, N.C., native scored the game-winning goal while on the power play in the Lakers’ 2-1 win over Ferris State on Saturday night, to clinch the second seed in the WCHA playoffs. Riedell was the only defenseman in the WCHA to score a power-play goal this week and was one of two defensemen to score a game-winning goal. Riedell tied for first among defensemen in the conference in points with two and goals with one and led all defensemen with nine shots on goal this week. This is Riedell’s third career WCHA weekly honor and second this season.

Honorable Mention: Chris Lipe, So., Michigan Tech: Shared the defenseman assists lead for the league with a pair of helpers. Tony Malinowski, So., Minnesota State: Scored first career goal and assisted on a another in helping No. 4/4 Minnesota State to a 3-2 win over No. 19/RV Michigan Tech Saturday. +2 rating and two shots on goal in the win.

WCHA Goaltender of the Week

Zach Driscoll, Sr., Bemidji State (Apple Valley, Minn.)

Bemidji State’s Zach Driscoll recorded his first and second shutouts of the season in a sweep of Alabama Huntsville over the weekend. The Apple Valley, Minn., native moved into a tie with BSU greats Jim Scanlan (1978-82) and Blane Comstock (1967-71) for third on BSU’s all-time shutouts list with nine. Driscoll led league netminders in games played (four), minutes (238:42), saves (77), GAA (1.26), wins (three) and recorded the only two shutouts by a WCHA goaltender during the week. This is Driscoll’s 10th career WCHA weekly honor and his fourth this season.

Honorable Mention: Logan Stein, Fr., Ferris State: Tallied 40 saves to keep the Bulldogs close in a 2-1 setback on the road at No. 20/RV Lake Superior State to close out the regular season on Saturday. Mareks Mitens, Sr., Lake Superior State: Posted a pair of wins to help the Lakers clinch the No. 2 seed in the WCHA playoffs last week, stopping 74-of-79 shots in three games against No. 17/RV Bemidji State and Ferris State.

Rookie of the Week

Jacob Bengtsson, Fr., D, Lake Superior State (Stockholm, Sweden)

Lake Superior State freshman defenseman Jacob Bengtsson recorded a goal and an assist in three games for the Lakers in a pair of games with No. 17/RV Bemidji State and a single contest against Ferris State. Bengtsson recorded his first career multi-point game in the Lakers 5-2 win on Wednesday at BSU as the defenseman scored his first collegiate goal and added an assist in the contest. The Stockholm, Sweden, native tied for first among all WCHA defensemen in points this week (1g-1a) and was one of two defenders to score a game-winning goal. Additionally, Bengtsson tied for first among conference rookies in points this week and was the only first year player to tally a game-winning goal. This is his first career WCHA weekly honor.

Honorable Mention: Antonio Venuto, Fr., F, Ferris State: Scored the Bulldogs’ only goal in a 2-1 setback at the hands of No. 20/RV Lake Superior State to close out the regular season. Arvid Caderoth, Fr., F, Michigan Tech: Led WCHA rookies with two points, two assists, one point on the power play, six shots on goal and finished second in faceoff wins with 15.

