Judge rules Marquette murder suspect ‘competent to proceed’ in court hearing Monday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A judge ruled Hunter Allen Loos ‘competent to proceed’ in a court hearing that took place on Monday at the Federal Courthouse in Marquette.

Loos, a Marquette native, was accused of fatally stabbing his mother last October.

After a psychiatric evaluation, 24-year-old Loos was diagnosed with substance- or medication-induced psychotic disorder.

However, Dr. Wade Thompson said Loos still has a factual and rational understanding of what takes place in court.

Loos’ attorney withdrew the motion to assess Loos for insanity at the time of the stabbing.

Next week, the court will decide if loos will represent himself. A date has not been set for an arraignment and detention hearing.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.