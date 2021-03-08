Huskies No. 6 in final WBCA National Rankings Poll

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech women’s basketball team is ranked No. 6 in this week’s WBCA National Top 25 Coaches’ Poll. The Huskies (20-1) won their eighth GLIAC tournament title Sunday over Ashland 74-63 and have tied the program record with 18 consecutive victories. Tech was selected as the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Division II Midwest Region tournament and will play No. 5 seed Ashland or No. 4 seed Grand Valley State in the semifinals Saturday, Marc 13 at 7 p.m.

The Huskies have made a steady rise in the rankings this season. Lubbock Christian remained No. 1 in the nation at 16-0. Drury (20-1), North Georgia (17-1), Hawaii Pacific (13-0), and Lander (17-1) rounded out the top-five.

1 Lubbock Christian (16-0)

2 Drury (20-1)

3 North Georgia (17-1)

4 Hawaii Pacific (13-0)

5 Lander (17-1)

6 Michigan Tech (20-1)

7 Minnesota Duluth (13-1)

8 Charleston, WV (17-2)

9 Nebraska Kearney (22-3)

10 Fort Hays State (22-3)

11 Texas A&M-Commerce (13-3)

12 Valdosta State (17-3)

13 Belmont Abbey (22-2)

14 Carson-Newman (15-3)

15 Daemen (12-2)

16 Tuskegee (12-1)

17 Gannon (13-1)

18 Glenville State (12-3)

19 Southwestern Oklahoma State (17-3)

20 Central Missouri (19-4)

21 Arkansas Tech (14-2)

22 Colorado Mines (17-3)

23 Tusculum (18-3)

24 Benedict (12-3)

25 Union, TN (18-5)

Dropped out: No. 22 West Texas A&M (15-6); No. 23 Grand Valley State (14-5).

Others receiving votes: West Texas A&M (15-6) 45; Grand Valley State (14-5) 30; Truman State (16-4) 30; Barton (12-2) 24; Dominican, NY (12-1) 18; Roberts Wesleyan (10-6) 15; Cedarville (19-5) 6; Emporia State (18-6) 5. Four teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 24 combined points.

