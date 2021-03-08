Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer asking Michiganders to turn on lights for 1-year anniversary of COVID-19

Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist are asking residents to turn on the lights outside of their homes on Wednesday, March 10, from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. eastern.
One-year anniversary of COVID-19 being diagnosed in Michigan flyer and Michigan map graphic.
One-year anniversary of COVID-19 being diagnosed in Michigan flyer and Michigan map graphic.(WLUC/State of Michigan)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist are marking the one-year anniversary of the first cases of COVID-19 being diagnosed in Michigan.

They are asking all Michiganders to turn on the lights outside of their homes on Wednesday, March 10, from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. eastern, in remembrance of the Michiganders we have lost. View the anniversary flyer here.

“We’ve had a difficult year and lost so many fellow Michiganders, “said Gov. Whitmer. “On Wednesday, Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist and I urge everyone to turn on their porch lights for an hour, so that we can remember those we’ve lost and remind ourselves that even in times of darkness, we’re in this together. As we mark this occasion, we also look towards the light at the end of the tunnel. We have three safe, effective vaccines, all miracles of science, that will help protect you, your family, and others from COVID and help us get our country and the economy back to normal.”

“It’s been one year since COVID-19 was found in Michigan, and as a result, this virus has changed almost every aspect of our daily lives, but despite its darkness, we have seen the brightest light shine in the determined resolve of each other during these trying times,” said Lt. Governor Gilchrist. “The simple act of turning on our lights is a way to remember and honor those we have lost and show that we’re all in this together and we will emerge from this crisis, together.”

