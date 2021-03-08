Finlandia University plans for return to in-person instruction for fall 2021

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Finlandia University has announced its plans to return to in-person instruction for fall 2021.

Throughout the 2020-21 academic year, the university has provided a safe living and learning environment with a blend of multiple course delivery modalities and robust health and safety policies. These policies have followed local, state and federal guidance and regulations that have kept positive cases down and controlled community spread.

“Finlandia will be both vigilant and hopeful as we complete our spring semester and prepare for fall 2021,” President Philip Johnson said.

With the anticipated vaccine advances over the summer months, it is projected that healthy young adults will have the opportunity to become vaccinated prior to or early in the fall semester. As vaccine distribution increases, Finlandia strongly recommends all eligible students, staff and faculty sign up for their shot as soon as possible.

While the university is hopeful that the Finlandia experience students value will once again be theirs to enjoy fully this coming fall, administrators also stress that the university will continue to follow public health recommendations.

To learn more about Finlandia’s current COVID-19 policies, please visit finlandia.edu/safe-open-spring-2021.

