Escanaba Public Safety Department respond to garage fire in Wells Township

WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Public Safety Department responded to a garage fire on 18th Road in Wells Township on Saturday morning around 11:11a.m. When authorities arrived, the garage was fully engulfed in flames along with a small shed next to the house.

There was a large barn just northwest of the garage that also had caught on fire.

Escanaba Public Safety Department officers and other local fire departments were able to save the barn from serious damage along with the other small garage.

The cause of the fire was from a brush pile that had been burning and due to the high winds it caught the garage on fire.

The garage and small shed were lost from the fire, while the large barn sustained some fire and water damage. No injuries were reported.

