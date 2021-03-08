Advertisement

Dickinson County Healthcare System to renovate Emergency Department

Just under $1 million will be spent to update 10,000 square feet of the ED, with the project headed by Miron Construction.
Dickinson County Healthcare System, community members at the groundbreaking renovation ceremony.
Dickinson County Healthcare System, community members at the groundbreaking renovation ceremony.
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN , Mich. (WLUC) -‘For the Community We Love,’ is the Dickinson County Healthcare System’s motto. Chuck Nelson, the hospital’s president and CEO, says those words have been taken to heart, for this most recent renovation.

“This is really important to the community,” said Nelson.

Nelson says the hospital put out a survey last year, asking the community what it wanted to see change at DCH; The answers included an upgraded Emergency Department.

“It will be a state of the art facility, prepared to handle anything,” said Nelson.

Just under $1 million, will be spent to update 10,000 square feet of the ED, with the project headed by Miron Construction.

Dr. Eric Johnson, the emergency department director says this will better prepare the hospital for any future pandemics.

“With almost 50% of our rooms now, being negative pressure, respiratory suites, this is kind of the optimization with patient safety and staff safety,” said Dr. Johnson.

He says the ED is a safety net for the community and with new triage center, and privacy breakaway glass room, patients will receive better care than before.

“To have a small rural hospital with this kind of capacity is very rare,” he added.

Renovation construction will begin by the end of this week and is subject to take just under a year.

To take a virtual tour of the renovated ED click here.

