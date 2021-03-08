Cloverland Cares announces 2021 scholarship opportunity

DAFTER, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - Students seeking scholarships for schools in the Eastern Upper Peninsula have a new opportunity through Cloverland Cares, the non-profit foundation of Cloverland Electric Cooperative.

One award recipient will be selected from each of the co-op’s three districts and will be announced in May. Cloverland Cares scholarship applications will be evaluated based on financial need, school involvement and achievements, community service and work experience, plus educational and career goals.

An essay and supporting letters of recommendation are also required. Online applications can be completed on cloverland.com by the March 31, 2021 deadline.

“We’re proud to continue an 18-year tradition of awarding scholarships,” said Cloverland Electric’s President and CEO, Mike Heise. “We’ve simply shifted from the cooperative’s previous Power of Excellence scholarship program to award need-based scholarships from our new Cloverland Cares non-profit foundation.”

To support E.U.P. area schools, the scholarship must be used for educational purposes at Lake Superior State University, Bay Mills Community College or Les Cheneaux Culinary School. To support career paths like many at the cooperative, electric utility programs offered by Northern Michigan University, Alpena Community College or Lansing Community College are included in the Cloverland Cares scholarship opportunity. Applicants must be planning to enroll as a full-time student for the 2021 fall term.

“Our scholarship committee recognized the need for scholarships that award students whose financial need, community service and other strengths might be greater than academic standing,” said Allie Brawley, Cloverland Electric’s Director of Business Development & Communications, who also serves as the Cloverland Cares Board President.

Award amounts will be determined based on financial need and available funds. Applicant or applicant’s parent or legal guardian must be a member of Cloverland Electric Cooperative. There is no age limit so the scholarship accommodates those returning to school to complete a degree or those pursuing a new career path.

The spring 2021 grant cycle is also open to grant requests for food banks within Cloverland Electric’s service territory. Grant request forms and scholarship applications are available on Cloverland.com.

To support Cloverland Cares, Cloverland Electric members can opt-in to round up their monthly bill payments. 100 percent of all funds remain local and benefit food banks and scholarships that will be divided equally among Cloverland’s three districts across the E.U.P. Members can contribute in three ways: 1) round up monthly bill to nearest dollar; 2) designate a specific monthly donation; 3) designate a one-time donation. To enroll, contact member services (1-800-562-4953) or opt-in on cloverland.com or with the free SmartHub app.

Launched in 2020, Cloverland Cares is a bill round up program that generate funds to contribute back to the communities served by Cloverland Electric Cooperative. Cloverland Cares officially launched as a separate non-profit entity with the specific focus to support school meal programs, food banks and scholarships.

Cloverland Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit, member-owned utility located in Michigan’s Eastern Upper Peninsula that energizes 43,000 meters for 34,000 residential and businesses members in Chippewa, Mackinac, Luce, Schoolcraft and Delta counties.

Copyright 2021 Cloverland Cares Press Release via WLUC. All rights reserved.