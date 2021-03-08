Advertisement

Chance of light rain, freezing drizzle early Monday then becoming sunny and warmer

Slippery conditions on roads and walkways from light glaze
By Noel Navarro
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A low pressure and its associated frontal system enters the Western Upper Peninsula early Monday, bringing increased clouds and a chance of mainly light intensity rain and drizzle as the warm sector of the system flows west through east over the region. With low temperatures dipping to freezing or below in certain locations, the potential exists for freezing drizzle and slippery surfaces due to light glaze forming.

The low system exits the U.P. towards the afternoon, resulting in mostly sunny skies from west to east. The warming trend continues under a building high pressure, with daytime highs climbing to the 50s especially in the southern counties.

The warming trend and associated high pressure ridge eventually breaks down midweek, with a Central Plains-based frontal system bringing widespread rain to the U.P. Wednesday.

Following frontal passage Wednesday night, a cool moist airmass produces wet snowfall in the Upper Peninsula into Thursday morning.

A milder airmass takes over the second of the week in the U.P. with the temperature trend just above seasonal averages during this period.

Monday: Mostly cloudy early with a chance of light rain and freezing drizzle, then transition to mostly sunny from west to east by the afternoon; warm

>Highs: 50

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and still warm

>Highs: 50

Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and then snow late

>Highs: 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy early with a chance of snow showers then becoming partly cloudy

>Highs: 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny

>Highs: 30s

Sunday (Daylight Saving Time begins): Partly cloudy

>Highs: 30s

