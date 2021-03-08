Advertisement

CDC releases new guidelines for those fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Those who are fully vaccinated can now gather indoors with others who have also received their vaccines.
A Delta County resident receives a COVID-19 vaccine.
A Delta County resident receives a COVID-19 vaccine.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As many Americans become fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the CDC has released new guidelines. The guidelines apply to those who have received both doses of the Moderna vaccine, both doses of the Pfizer vaccine, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Those fully vaccinated can now gather indoors with others who have also been fully vaccinated. Masks and social distancing are not required.

Those fully vaccinated can also gather with unvaccinated people, within certain limits.

“You can gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household without masks, with social distancing, unless any of those people or anyone they live with have an increased risk of COVID,” explains Dr. Bob Lorinser, medical director for the Marquette County Health Department.

Dr. Lorinser says those guidelines are the biggest changes for those fully vaccinated under the CDC’s new guidelines. He reminds the public that in any other situation, mask requirements and social distancing guidelines are still in place.

“If they go out in public, grocery stores, walking outdoors, you follow the exact same rules as everybody else,” says Lorinser.

Another major update is that quarantine is no longer required for most vaccinated individuals if they come into contact with the virus.

“If you have been fully vaccinated and somebody contacts you and says, ‘You have been a close contact,’ because you’re fully vaccinated, you do not need to quarantine,” Lorinser says.

However, he says that does not apply for residential settings and high-risk facilities such as nursing homes.

Because people are just now becoming fully vaccinated, Dr. Lorinser says much is still unknown.

“The vaccine hasn’t been out that long,” he says. “The studies of asymptomatic transmission have really not been done. That’s real-life data that they’re collecting.”

The CDC says as more research is done, it will adjust guidelines for those who are fully vaccinated as well as those who are not.

Dr. Lorinser urges those eligible to register to get vaccinated. He says the health department currently has more vaccine doses available than people registered. To sign up or to learn more, click here.

