Bay College announces hybrid commencement ceremony

ESCANABA, Mich. (Bay College/WLUC) - Bay College will honor the Class of 2021 with a hybrid commencement ceremony.

All graduates will have the opportunity to participate in an in-person commencement experience walking across the Besse Theater stage in cap and gown.

All participating graduates and a limited number of guests, speakers, and key elements of the ceremony will be recorded during scheduled commencement events and included in a large scale virtual event.

The complete ceremony will be available for viewing online on Commencement Day, April 24, via the College’s website and social media sites.

Graduates will be contacted to schedule their commencement event. Graduates who missed the March 1 application deadline for graduation may still apply. Contact Julie Dollhopf in Student Services at 906-217-4129 or email degreecompletion@baycollege.edu for more information by March 19.

To commemorate that special day for graduates, Bay College has partnered with Sign UP Graphics to offer purchase of Commencement Cutouts ($11 each) to fill the theater as graduates walk across the stage. If interested, contact Sign UP Graphics at Jean@signupprinting.com or 906-789-7446 by March 19.

Bay College provides career certificates, associate degrees, transfer programs and workforce trainings.

Copyright 2021 Bay College via WLUC. All rights reserved.