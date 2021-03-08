A milder winter allowing for more road repairs

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta County has seen a milder winter compared to previous years. With less snow to plow this year, Delta County Road Commission managing director Jody Norman says people are asking him if money is being saved.

“Honestly we really haven’t saved anything in salt this year because we still have to buy and pay for everything that we ordered last spring,” said Jody Norman, managing director of the Delta County Road Commission.

Norman expects to see savings in salt next year, because the road commission isn’t ordering as much this year. Since the trucks haven’t been on the roads as frequently, they’re saving fuel.

“Sometimes when we’re getting storms back to back to back if you all were ordering fuel every two or three days,” said Norman.

Each January, the road commission contacts each of the 14 townships in the county.

“Ask them for a list of roads that are a priority to them normally around the beginning of January,” said Norman.

This year is expected to be a record year for miles of roads repaired.

“Typically, are around 12, 15 miles or so somewhere around there and this year will probably have 30 miles,” said Norman.

Potholes aren’t just uncomfortable to drive over, they can damage the insides of your tires too. Which is why it’s important to get the roads fixed during the warmer season.

“If we don’t have many rain days then jamming eight months of work into five months will be possible,” said Norman.

For now, the road commission is clearing out the right of ways on the roads – something that typically isn’t done this time of year – and looking forward to warmer temperatures.

