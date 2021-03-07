Wildcat Swim & Dive Sending Five to NCAA Championship

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Five members of the Northern Michigan University swim and dive program will be participating in the 2021 NCAA Division II National Championship meet March 17-20 in Birmingham, Ala.

All five swimmers are from the men’s team and earned their spots in individual races.

Freshman Thibault Auger will represent the Wildcats in the 200 backstroke with a selected time of 1:46.32.

For the sophomore class, Roberto Camera and Erikas Kapocius will be participating.

Camera qualified for two events in the meet. He will be participating in the 100 breaststroke (54.13), which he won at the 2021 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Championship, and the 200 breaststroke (1:58.66).

Kapocius is set to swim in the 400 and had a selected time of 3:51.69 from his GLIAC Championship winning race.

One junior and one senior round out the Wildcat delegation traveling to Alabama.

Junior Felipe Lemos made the mark in the 200 butterfly (1:47.42) while senior Ondrej Zach will take on the 1000 freestyle (9:09.98) and the 1650 freestyle (15;23.27).

Zach broke the school record in the 1000 free at the GLIAC Championship this year.

INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS

MEN -

Auger: 200 back

Camera: 100 breast, 200 breast

Kapocius: 400 IM

Lemos: 200 fly

Zach: 1000 free, 1650 free

