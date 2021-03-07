Rekindling the pub life: Marquette bar balances fun and safety as indoor capacity expands

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A local downtown bar has its plan in place balancing fun and safety, as the latest state order expands indoor capacity to 50%.

DIGS Spirits & Streetfood is prepared for more customers coming in -- especially those wanting that nightlife experience again.

But be prepared to rekindle pub life with COVID restrictions still in play: masks remain enforced unless you’re seated.

The gastropub’s tables are spaced at least six feet apart, with no mixing or mingling allowed between other groups.

And to accommodate after the 50% indoor capacity is reached, seating continues outside in the area known as ‘DIGS City Beach.’

Co-Owner Patrick Digneit emphasized continuing the business safety practice to “sanitize, serve and repeat” as the pandemic continues on.

“You know, it’s a long process. It’s been almost a year coming up. Since March 16th was the first time that restaurants and bars got the restrictions put on them. It’s exciting to see that we’re kind of turning that point. We’re allowed to open back up more and have a little more fun. That’s where we’re at,” said Co-Owner Patrick Digneit.

Under the state order, indoor dining is closed between the hours of 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.

DIGS Spirits & Streetfood is open on a first-come, first-served basis with takeout options available.

Find their restaurant hours and additional information HERE.

