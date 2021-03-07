Advertisement

National Reading Month: Marquette library encourages everyone to read a book

Generic library image. (Pexels/Stanislav Kondratiev)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - March is National Reading Month and Peter White Public Library in Marquette is encouraging everyone to pick up a book to read this month.

The library provides resources such as eBooks on their website for those that feel uncomfortable picking up books in person.

For kids who want to get involved in reading, the Youth Services department is running a winter reading program called ‘Flamingo’s in the Snow’. Parents can register their children and they will receive a reading log, a mystery egg and a flamingo to put in their lawn. Once the kids have read as many books as possible and completes the reading log, they will receive another flamingo.

Guests are still welcome to browse the library in person on Monday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“I don’t think that people realize what a great resource libraries and books are,” Adult Programming Coordinator, Martin Achatz said. “There’s so much that Peter White Library and all the libraries in the area have to offer and the more exposure that you can get through celebrations like National Reading Month, the better.”

Achatz recommends a book by author Matthew Gavin Frank, who teaches at Northern Michigan University, called “Flight of the Diamond Smugglers: A Tale of Pigeons, Obsession, and Greed Along Coastal South Africa”.

Frank will be reading his book at Peter White Public Library on Wednesday, March 10. To find out more about the library’s events click here.

