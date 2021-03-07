Michigan Tech men fall 85-77 to Ashland in GLIAC Championship

HAMMOND, Ind. – Spoiling Michigan Tech’s opportunity to grab back-to-back Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament championships, the Huskies fell 85-77 to Ashland Sunday at PNW Fitness Center, snapping a five-game win streak. Aaron Thompson had 24 points in the first half and 32 points overall to lead the scoring for Ashland. Brandon Harraway and Bo Furcon also marked 19 points apiece for the Eagles. The Huskies fought to even the score in the second half after falling behind 44-42 at the break but came up just short after Ashland poured in 29 baskets and shot 59.6-percent.

Owen White led the Huskies with 33 points (12-for-24) and six rebounds. Eric Carl attempted five 3-pointers to tally 10 points. Dawson Bilski finished 4-for-9 from the field for 12 points. Adam Hobson chipped in six points from the bench.

“Ashland is a really good basketball team,” commented head coach Kevin Luke. “They are very fluid offensively and they know who their options are. We had a hard time containing number five (Thompson) one-on-one and we couldn’t go zone because Ashland is the No. 1 team in the league. Owen did a good job on him in the second half but it was just too much to overcome today. Credit to Ashland for playing great all week. They deserve this title.”

The Huskies shot 47.5-percent (29-for-61), including 37.9-percent (11-for-29) from beyond the arc. The teams were even in rebounds with 29 apiece. Carter Johnston passed five assists and Trent Bell took in a double-double with 15 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Senior Isaac Appleby returned from injury to play six minutes and scored two points.

Michigan Tech (14-7) defeated Purdue Northwest and Grand Valley State to advance to the Championship. They await a decision by the NCAA Division II selection committee to find out if their season will continue in the NCAA Midwest Region Tournament next week in Evansville, Indiana.

