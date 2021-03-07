Advertisement

Men’s Soccer Suffers 4-0 Loss to Cardinals

Northern Michigan University Wildcats logo.
By NMU Athletics
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s soccer team was unable to find the back of the net in their first game of the season as Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) opponent Saginaw Valley State took home a 4-0 win in the dome Sunday.

Ryan Palmbaum took the first two shots of the game for either team, with the Wildcat missing both.

The Cardinals got on the board at 14:15 with a goal from Danny Barlow. Neither team would score again in the first half. Casey Miller and Kaffie Kurz each tallied one shot each for NMU before the half.

In the second half, the SVSU team got on the board three more times en route to their 4-0 victory.

Palmbaum paced the Wildcat offense with four shots, two on goal. Kurz was next with three shots (1 SOG) while Miller was the only other NMU player to attempt a shot with one on goal attempt.

In goal, Alex Weaver tallied six saves in a full 90 minutes in the net.

The Wildcats fall to 0-1 on the season and in league play. NMU returns to the pitch next Sunday at Davenport University. The GLIAC match is set to begin at 1:00 p.m.

