Man is stabbed in Marquette, police arrest him

By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette man is in jail charged with Assault with Intent to Murder, Home Invasion and other charges.

The Marquette City Police Department reports Alexander Chapoton, 32, assaulted another man at a home in the 400 Block of West Hewitt St. in Marquette. The incident happened at 4:04 A.M., February 28.

Marquette Police say Chapoton assaulted the male victim with two frying pans. The victim countered by stabbing Chapoton. Both men sustained injuries and were taken to UPHS-Marquette for treatment. Both men have been released from the hospital.

The Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office handed down four charges against Chapoton.

1 count: Assault with Intent to Murder – Lifetime Felony

1 count: Home Invasion – First Degree – 20 Year Felony

2 counts: Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm Less Than Murder or by Strangulation – 10 Year Felony

1 count: Assault with a Dangerous Weapon – 4 year Felony

Chapoton is in the Marquette County Jail. His bond is set at $500,000 Cash or Surety. Chapoton has not yet been arraigned.

Marquette Police were assisted by UPHS-Marquette EMS, Marquette City Fire Department and Northern Michigan University Public Safety.

