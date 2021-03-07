Advertisement

Last ice race of the year draws over 1,200 people

The Upper Michigan Ice Racing Association’s racing series in Gwinn completes its second year.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 1:35 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Two hundred motorcycle and off-road racers of all ages revved up their motors in the last ice race of the year at Forsyth Township Ball Park.

The Upper Michigan Ice Racing Association (UMIRA) hosted its season finale Saturday as warmer weather continues on.

The event drew more than 1,200 people, including from out-of-state to witness ‘speed on ice.’

Ages four to 78 competed on the quarter mile track, featuring four-wheeler and and motorbike races.

“It was an unbelievable event. The track held up pretty decent. We had some hiccups, but overall it went pretty smooth. We had thousands of people down here in the little town of Gwinn, Michigan. It was a very successful season this year. We have a lot of people that support us. And Forsyth Township has been fantastic,” said UMIRA Board Secretary John Kay.

Kay added that their Midway Invitational Night Race on Feb. 27 was the biggest event of the year -- drawing around 3,000 total attendees.

This is the second year running for the Upper Michigan Ice Races.

Next season begins on January 2022.

