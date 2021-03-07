Fallen Forsyth Township firefighter honored before Gwinn ice races

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Before Saturday’s ice races in Gwinn, there was a touching tribute for a fallen hero.

Forsyth Township firefighter Ben Lauren was honored during a ceremony, as his family was presented a flag with signatures from over 50 fire departments across the country.

Next Saturday will mark one year since Lauren lost his life while battling a duplex fire at the former K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base.

The Lauren Family say they are grateful for the support from firefighters everywhere.

“Our departments are close family,” said Lauren’s father, Ron. “The U.P. departments are close family. But, you don’t really realize it until an event like this comes along. How big that brotherhood is is phenomenal.”

The family held the flag while taking one lap to salute their loved one. Ben Lauren and another fallen firefighter will be honored with a road dedication during the Firemen Tournaments in July.

