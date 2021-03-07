Community members in Alpha say “cheers” to giving back

ALPHA, Mich. (WLUC) - People were saying “cheers” all day at Alpha Michigan Brewing Company in Iron County.

The brewery held its first ever Tippin’ UP, an event where some of the profits made from selling beer would be donated to St. Vincent De Paul food banks in Crystal Falls and the surrounding areas.

Managing partners Mike Bjork and Stu Creel say they were flattered to see so many people give back.

“If you’re dropping a couple dollars on a beer,” Creel said, “drop another dollar or something on a game, and it’s going to go to a cause and feed a family that really needs it.”

Donations were not only made by those the owners knew. Before the start of the event, Bjork was approached by someone he had never met, who gave a very generous gift.

“I got this envelope,” Bjork said, “and it says, ‘For the AMBC food bank donation.’ There’s $300 in it.”

Ice bowling and disc golf were among the games set up across the street by volunteers, who helped collect some of the proceeds. Prizes won by attendees ranged from a free growler full of beer to an Alpha salmon.

Attendee Bob Black was proud to be a part of the community effort.

“This area has always been a part of a nice community,” Black stated. “When somebody is in need, we come together and support the community. It has always been that way, and it’s always going to be that way.”

Both partners hope this is a starting point for others to follow in their footsteps

“We want to serve as an example for other businesses and other people to help give back to the community,” Bjork mentioned.

Bjork and Creel hope to make Tippin’ UP an annual event and ask everyone to be there for their communities through good and bad times.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.