Breezy and warmer Sunday

An upper-level high pressure builds over the U.P. Sunday, drying out much of the air and setting up a warming trend in the region.

Residual moisture near surface will lead to patchy fog formations early Sunday morning, and then dissipating midmorning due to the dry air mixing from the ridge plus gusty winds from the south.

The high pressure moves east of the U.P. late Sunday night, allowing for a weak system to push into the region and a bring a chance of light rain and drizzle late Sunday night to Monday morning.

The warming trend continues on next week with highs in the 50s for most U.P. locations Monday and Tuesday.

On Wednesday, a frontal system is expected to arrive from the Northern Plains bringing widespread rain to the Upper Peninsula.

Sunday: Patchy a.m. fog, then mostly sunny and mild; breezy south winds gusting over 25 mph; increasing clouds in the evening

>Highs: 40 (30s east, 40s west)

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a.m. rain and drizzle, then becoming mostly sunny; warmer

>Highs: 50

Tuesday: Mostly sunny then increasing clouds in the evening

>Highs: 50

Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain, then snow in the evening

>Highs: 40s

Thursday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 40

Friday & Saturday: Mostly sunny and cooler

>Highs: 30s

