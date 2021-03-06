Advertisement

Ohio man killed in Houghton County snowmobile crash

(WLUC)
By Greg Trick
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Calumet, Mich. (WLUC) - A 49-year-old Ohio man was killed Friday in a snowmobile crash in Houghton County.

According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at 3:45 p.m. at the US-41 and Trail #17 crossing just north of Calumet.

Deputies say the snowmobiler crossed into the path of a vehicle driven by a 33-year-old Ahmeek woman. The snowmobiler was taken to Aspirus Keweenaw hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

The names of those involved have not been released.

