NMU Volleyball wins its fourth match in a row

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Wildcats of Northern Michigan University volleyball defeated Parkside 3-1 on Friday evening to improve to 4-1 overall and in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) play.

The first set was neck and neck in the early going. The Wildcats began to pull away when the Rangers committed three consecutive errors. Parkside called a timeout hoping to shift momentum, but NMU came out of the timeout and Evynn Layshock delivered a service ace which was followed by a block from Ania Hyatt and Lauren Van Remortel. For the Wildcats, set one was a 25-18 victory.

NMU was up 16-10 after a kill from Meghan Meyer, then things took a turn in the Rangers’ favor. Parkside used a 9-0 run to take the 19-16 lead. An attack error from the Rangers brought the Wildcats within one, but in the end, the visiting team earned the 25-22 victory in set two.

In the third set, which has been a rough point for NMU this season, the Wildcats got back on the right track. After being tied at 5-5, NMU took the lead for good on back-to-back Parkside attack errors. The set concluded in an excellent fashion for the Wildcats. The final three points came from a Lizzy Stark kill, a Meyer kill, and a block from both Stark and Meyer in the 25-16 set win.

The fourth set was never in doubt for NMU. The Wildcats opened the set with four straight points, two of which were Van Remortel service aces. The .414 hitting percentage NMU earned in the fourth was no mistake as they dominated on offense with 12 kills and only one error. It was a match victory for the Wildcats after the 25-17 final set.

Stark was the NMU leader in kills with 17 to her name with a .342 hitting percentage. Meyers was next with 12 kills and an impressive .579 hitting percentage.

Layshock and Van Remortel made the most of their serving opportunities as they notched four service aces each.

Digs were Alli Yacko’s specialty as she tallied 27 in the match for the Wildcats.

NMU hosts 0-4 Parkside again tomorrow inside Vandament Arena. First serve is set for at 2 p.m.

