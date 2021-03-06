MTU’s Mackay Named GLIAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Year; 2020-21 All-GLIAC Teams Announced
GLIAC - Michigan Tech junior guard Ellie Mackay was selected the 2020-21 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Women’s Basketball Player of the Year following voting conducted by the league’s head coaches. Ferris State guard Kadyn Blanchard was named GLIAC Freshman of the Year, while Michigan Tech’s Sam Hoyt earned GLIAC Coach of the Year accolades
PLAYER OF THE YEAR - Ellie Mackay | Jr. | Guard | Michigan Tech
Mackay is the Huskies leader in points per game and on defense again this season. She has been named GLIAC Player of the Week and has 12 games of 10 or more points, including a season high 31 points at Ferris State on January 30. Mackay has helped the Huskies to 16 straight victories. She made the game winning shot at the buzzer to beat No. 9 Grand Valley State on the road on February 20.
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR - Kadyn Blanchard | Fr. | Guard | Ferris State
Ferris State University freshman Kadyn Blanchard had a standout rookie season, averaging a team-high 16.3 points per game in leading a young Bulldog squad without three key returning players all season long due to injury. Blanchard also pulled down 5.5 rebounds per game with 2.3 assists an outing for the Bulldogs. Blanchard had 15 double-figure scoring performances and scored 20 points or more five times, including a season-high 39 points in a 91-89 home win over Parkside on Jan. 16. She also totaled 32 points in an 83-65 road win at Lake Superior State on Jan. 26. Blanchard also had three double-doubles on the season.
COACH OF THE YEAR - Sam Hoyt | 9th Season | Michigan Tech
Coach Hoyt led the Huskies to an impressive 17-1 regular season record in her third season as head coach. Under her guidance, the Huskies went undefeated on the road and are currently on a 16-game win streak. In her first season at Tech (2018-19), Hoyt guided the Huskies to a 21-9 overall record and a 16-4 mark in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The Huskies claimed their 16th GLIAC North Division/Conference title and were the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament. In her second season (2019-20), Hoyt guided the Huskies to their 30th consecutive Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament appearance in program history. Hoyt entered the 2020-21 season with an overall record of 32-26 and 25-15 against conference opponents.
Below are the complete all-conference teams:
2020-21 GLIAC Women’s Basketball Postseason Awards & All-Conference Teams
Player of the Year: Ellie Mackay - Michigan Tech
Freshman of the Year: Kadyn Blanchard - Ferris State
Coach of the Year: Sam Hoyt - Michigan Tech
2020-21 All-GLIAC First Team
Annie Roshak, Ashland, So. Forward North Canton, OH / North Canton Hoover
Makaylee Kuhn, Northern Mich., So. Guard Hilbert, Wis. / Hilbert
Ellie Mackay, Michigan Tech, Jr. Guard Novi, Mich / Novi
Karlee Pireu, Ashland, Sr. Forward Massillon, OH / Perry
Alyssa Nelson, Parkside, Jr. Guard New Berlin, Wis. / New Berlin West
Kaitlyn Zarycki, Saginaw Valley St., So. Guard Niles, Mich. / Edwardsburg
Hannah Kulas, Grand Valley St, Jr. Forward Cudahy, Wis.
Sam Cherney, Wayne St. (Mich.), Jr. Forward Farmington Hills, Mich. / North Farmington
Kadyn Blanchard, Ferris St., Fr. Guard Freeland, Mich. / Freeland
Emily Spitzley, Grand Valley St., Jr. Guard Fowler, Mich. / Pewamo-Westphalia
2020-21 All-GLIAC Second Team
Toni Grace, Davenport, Jr. Guard Fishers, Ind. / Fishers
Mallory McCartney, Ferris St., So. Guard, Saginaw, Mich. / Heritage
Makenzie Todd, Northwood, So. Guard, Grand Ledge, Mich. / Grand Ledge
Jordan Ludescher, Michigan Tech, R-Fr., Forward, Glen Flora, Wis. / Flambeau
Savaya Brockington, Purdue Northwest, So. Guard, Indianapolis, Ind. / North Central
Cassidy Trotter, Michigan Tech, Sr. Guard, Beaver Dam, Wis. / Beaver Dam
Hallie Heidemann, Ashland, Jr. Guard, Cincinnati, OH / Mcauley
Kate Sherwood, Wayne St. (Mich.), Jr. Guard, Canton, Mich. / Belleville
Maddie Maloney, Saginaw Valley St., Jr. Guard, St. Johns, Mich. / St. Johns
Mattison Rayman, Lake Superior St., So. Forward, Otsego, Mich. / Otsego High School
2020-21 GLIAC All-Defensive Team
Sam Cherney, Wayne St. (Mich.), Jr. Forward, Farmington Hills, Mich / North Farmington
Hannah Kulas, Grand Valley St., Jr. Forward, Cudahy, Wis.
Cassidy Trotter, Michigan Tech, Sr. Guard, Beaver Dam, Wis. / Beaver Dam
Hallie Heidemann, Ashland, Jr. Guard, Cincinnati, OH / Mcauley
Mallory McCartney, Ferris St., So. Guard, Saginaw, Mich. / Heritage
Samantha Gehrls, Grand Valley St., Jr. Guard, Grand Rapids, Mich. / Caledonia
Kenzie Seeley, Northwood, Sr. Guard, Alma, Mich. / Alma
Kaitlyn Zarycki, Saginaw Valley St., So. Guard, Niles, Mich. / Edwardsburg
Alyssa Nelson, Parkside, Jr. Guard, New Berlin, Wis. / New Berlin West
Bailie McGirk, Michigan Tech, Sr. Guard, Rockford, Ill. / Rockford Lutheran
