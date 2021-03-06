Michigan Tech’s White Named GLIAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year; 2020-21 All-GLIAC Teams Announced

GLIAC -Michigan Tech junior guard Owen White was selected the 2020-21 GLIAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year following voting conducted by the league’s head coaches. Parkside forward Colin O’Rourke was named GLIAC Freshman of the Year, while Wayne State’s David Greer earned GLIAC Coach of the Year accolades.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR - Owen White | Sr. | Forward| Michigan Tech

White leads the GLIAC in scoring with 21.2 points per game. He scored a career high 30 points against Grand Valley State on February 20 and has made it to double-figures in scoring every game he has played in. White is also second on the team in rebounds, third in assists, and fourth in minutes played. He is the only player in the conference to be named GLIAC Player of the Week on three occasions. Last season, White was a member of the GLIAC all-defensive team, GLIAC all-tournament team, and Bill Gappy Most Improved Player.

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR - Colin O’Rourke| Fr. | Forward | Parkside

With the award, O’Rourke has become Parkside’s first GLIAC Freshman of the Year after the Rangers joined the conference for the 2018-19 season. This season, O’Rourke averaged 8.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while leading the squad in blocks. He scored in double-figures eight times and went for a career-high 24 points on the road at Ashland where he went a perfect 6-for-6 from beyond the arc. He shot 40.6-percent from 3-point range, which was good for 11th in the GLIAC.

COACH OF THE YEAR - David Greer | 20th Season| Wayne State

David Greer collects his second GLIAC Coach of the Year award as he earned the award in 2012-13. In his 20th season, he helped Wayne State to its first outright GLIAC regular-season title since the 1998-99 season. Greer is the all-time winningest coach and the longest tenured coach in program history. He guided the Green & Gold to 12 wins this season with a unique set of challenges due to COVID-19.

Below are the complete all-conference teams:

2020-21 GLIAC Men’s Basketball Postseason Awards & All-Conference Teams

Player of the Year: Owen White - Michigan Tech

Freshman of the Year:Colin O’Rourke - Parkside

Coach of the Year:David Greer - Wayne State

2020-21 All-GLIAC First Team

Owen White, Michigan Tech, Jr. Guard, Rhinelander, Wis. / Rhinelander

Darian Owens-White, Wayne St. (Mich.), R-Jr. Guard, Detroit, Mich. / River Rouge

Walt Kelser, Ferris St., Sr. Wing, Southfield, Mich. / Walled Lake Central

Brailen Neely, Wayne St. (Mich.), R-Sr. Guard, Detroit, Mich. / Western International (Oakland)

Brandon Haraway, Ashland, So. Guard, Norwalk, Ohio / Norwalk

Christian Negron, Grand Valley St., Sr. Forward, Elgin, Ill. / Loyola Chicago

Kemon Bassett, Lake Superior St., Jr. Forward, Detroit, Mich. / Schoolcraft CC

Jake Van Tubbergen, Grand Valley St., Sr. Forward, Holland, Mich. / West Ottawa

Vincent Miszkiewicz, Purdue Northwest, So. Forward, South Elgin, Ill. / South Elgin

Chris Rollins, Davenport, R-Sr. Guard, Detroit, Mich. / East English Village

2020-21 All-GLIAC Second Team

Jack Ammerman, Northwood, Jr. Guard, Ann Arbor, Mich / Skyline

Max Bjorklund, Northern Mich., Jr. Guard, Orono, Minn. / Orono

Dolapo Olayinka, Northern Mich., Jr. Guard/Forward, Chicago, Ill. / Mather

Malek Adams, Lake Superior St., R-Sr. Guard, Grand Ledge, Mich. / Grand Ledge

Myles Belyeu, Saginaw Valley, Jr. Guard, Trotwood, Ohio / Trotwood-Madison

Aaron Thompson, Ashland, R-Sr. Guard, Toledo, Ohio / Toledo St. John’s

Avery Lewis, Wayne St. (Mich.), R-So. Forward, Ann Arbor, Mich. / Huron (Saginaw Valley)

Scott Ulaneo, Davenport, R-Sr. Center, Rome, Italy / St. George’s International

Delano Smith, Saginaw Valley, Sr. Guard, Novi, Mich / Davenport University

Dawson Bilski, Michigan Tech, Sr. Guard, Powers, Mich. / Powers North Central

2020-21 GLIAC All-Defensive Team

Christian Negron, Grand Valley St., Sr. Forward, Elgin, Ill. / Loyola Chicago

Aaron Thompson, Ashland, R-Sr. Guard, Toledo, Ohio / Toledo St. John’s

Ramar Evans, Parkside, Sr. Guard, Chicago, Ill. / Loyola Academy

Avery Lewis, Wayne St. (Mich.), R-So. Forward, Ann Arbor, Mich. / Huron (Saginaw Valley)

Vincent Miszkiewicz, Purdue Northwest, So. Forward, South Elgin, Ill. / South Elgin

Chris Rollins, Davenport, R-Sr. Guard, Detroit, Mich. / East English Village

C.J. Robinson, Lake Superior St., Jr. Guard, Clarkston, Mich. / Clarkston

Owen White, Michigan Tech, Jr. Guard, Rhinelander, Wis. / Rhinelander

Brandon Haraway, Ashland, So. Guard, Norwalk, Ohio / Norwalk

Maurion Scott, Northwood, So. Guard, Chicago, Ill. / Homewood-Flossmoor

