Michigan Tech’s White Named GLIAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year; 2020-21 All-GLIAC Teams Announced
GLIAC -Michigan Tech junior guard Owen White was selected the 2020-21 GLIAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year following voting conducted by the league’s head coaches. Parkside forward Colin O’Rourke was named GLIAC Freshman of the Year, while Wayne State’s David Greer earned GLIAC Coach of the Year accolades.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR - Owen White | Sr. | Forward| Michigan Tech
White leads the GLIAC in scoring with 21.2 points per game. He scored a career high 30 points against Grand Valley State on February 20 and has made it to double-figures in scoring every game he has played in. White is also second on the team in rebounds, third in assists, and fourth in minutes played. He is the only player in the conference to be named GLIAC Player of the Week on three occasions. Last season, White was a member of the GLIAC all-defensive team, GLIAC all-tournament team, and Bill Gappy Most Improved Player.
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR - Colin O’Rourke| Fr. | Forward | Parkside
With the award, O’Rourke has become Parkside’s first GLIAC Freshman of the Year after the Rangers joined the conference for the 2018-19 season. This season, O’Rourke averaged 8.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while leading the squad in blocks. He scored in double-figures eight times and went for a career-high 24 points on the road at Ashland where he went a perfect 6-for-6 from beyond the arc. He shot 40.6-percent from 3-point range, which was good for 11th in the GLIAC.
COACH OF THE YEAR - David Greer | 20th Season| Wayne State
David Greer collects his second GLIAC Coach of the Year award as he earned the award in 2012-13. In his 20th season, he helped Wayne State to its first outright GLIAC regular-season title since the 1998-99 season. Greer is the all-time winningest coach and the longest tenured coach in program history. He guided the Green & Gold to 12 wins this season with a unique set of challenges due to COVID-19.
Below are the complete all-conference teams:
2020-21 GLIAC Men’s Basketball Postseason Awards & All-Conference Teams
Player of the Year: Owen White - Michigan Tech
Freshman of the Year:Colin O’Rourke - Parkside
Coach of the Year:David Greer - Wayne State
2020-21 All-GLIAC First Team
Owen White, Michigan Tech, Jr. Guard, Rhinelander, Wis. / Rhinelander
Darian Owens-White, Wayne St. (Mich.), R-Jr. Guard, Detroit, Mich. / River Rouge
Walt Kelser, Ferris St., Sr. Wing, Southfield, Mich. / Walled Lake Central
Brailen Neely, Wayne St. (Mich.), R-Sr. Guard, Detroit, Mich. / Western International (Oakland)
Brandon Haraway, Ashland, So. Guard, Norwalk, Ohio / Norwalk
Christian Negron, Grand Valley St., Sr. Forward, Elgin, Ill. / Loyola Chicago
Kemon Bassett, Lake Superior St., Jr. Forward, Detroit, Mich. / Schoolcraft CC
Jake Van Tubbergen, Grand Valley St., Sr. Forward, Holland, Mich. / West Ottawa
Vincent Miszkiewicz, Purdue Northwest, So. Forward, South Elgin, Ill. / South Elgin
Chris Rollins, Davenport, R-Sr. Guard, Detroit, Mich. / East English Village
2020-21 All-GLIAC Second Team
Jack Ammerman, Northwood, Jr. Guard, Ann Arbor, Mich / Skyline
Max Bjorklund, Northern Mich., Jr. Guard, Orono, Minn. / Orono
Dolapo Olayinka, Northern Mich., Jr. Guard/Forward, Chicago, Ill. / Mather
Malek Adams, Lake Superior St., R-Sr. Guard, Grand Ledge, Mich. / Grand Ledge
Myles Belyeu, Saginaw Valley, Jr. Guard, Trotwood, Ohio / Trotwood-Madison
Aaron Thompson, Ashland, R-Sr. Guard, Toledo, Ohio / Toledo St. John’s
Avery Lewis, Wayne St. (Mich.), R-So. Forward, Ann Arbor, Mich. / Huron (Saginaw Valley)
Scott Ulaneo, Davenport, R-Sr. Center, Rome, Italy / St. George’s International
Delano Smith, Saginaw Valley, Sr. Guard, Novi, Mich / Davenport University
Dawson Bilski, Michigan Tech, Sr. Guard, Powers, Mich. / Powers North Central
2020-21 GLIAC All-Defensive Team
Christian Negron, Grand Valley St., Sr. Forward, Elgin, Ill. / Loyola Chicago
Aaron Thompson, Ashland, R-Sr. Guard, Toledo, Ohio / Toledo St. John’s
Ramar Evans, Parkside, Sr. Guard, Chicago, Ill. / Loyola Academy
Avery Lewis, Wayne St. (Mich.), R-So. Forward, Ann Arbor, Mich. / Huron (Saginaw Valley)
Vincent Miszkiewicz, Purdue Northwest, So. Forward, South Elgin, Ill. / South Elgin
Chris Rollins, Davenport, R-Sr. Guard, Detroit, Mich. / East English Village
C.J. Robinson, Lake Superior St., Jr. Guard, Clarkston, Mich. / Clarkston
Owen White, Michigan Tech, Jr. Guard, Rhinelander, Wis. / Rhinelander
Brandon Haraway, Ashland, So. Guard, Norwalk, Ohio / Norwalk
Maurion Scott, Northwood, So. Guard, Chicago, Ill. / Homewood-Flossmoor
