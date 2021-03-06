Huskies Hockey can’t get equalizer against Minnesota State

MANKATO, Minn. (WLUC) - The No. 19-ranked Michigan Tech hockey team fell 2-1 at No. 4 Minnesota State Friday (Mar. 5) at the Mayo Clinic Events Center. The Huskies snapped a three-game winning streak and are 17-9-1 and 7-6-0 in the WCHA.

“I’m proud of our effort and the way we played,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “We were timid in the first period but settled in, and the game was up for grabs in the third.”

Trenton Bliss scored the lone goal for the Huskies 33 seconds into the third period to cut into a two-goal lead for the Mavericks. Arvid Caderoth was behind the net and fed out front to Bliss for a one-timer and his 12th on the season and fourth on the power play. Alec Broetzman added the second assist.

Tech had 11 shots in the third but couldn’t find the equalizer. Tommy Parrottino and Tristan Ashbrook had a 2-on-1 midway through. A defenseman blocked before a shot got through.

The Huskies added the extra attacker with 2:15 remaining and Broetzman had a blast on a one-timer that All-American Dryden McKay turned aside.

Shots in the game favored the Mavericks 35-26. Blake Pietila stopped 33 shots for the Huskies, including a pair of big saves on two breakaways by Ryan Sandelin. McKay finished with 25 saves.

MSU (17-3-1, 12-1-0 WCHA) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period. Sam Morton scored 13:00 into the game on a short breakaway with assists going to Ryan Sandelin and Jack McNeely.

Nathan Smith added to the lead when a centering feed by Walker Duehr deflected off his skate and into the back of the net. Akito Hirose also assisted on the play.

Tech was 1-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

“We need everybody to get on board and have one competitive winning attitude and expectation amongst our group,” added Shawhan. “I wouldn’t bet against us. We’re playing really good hockey against anyone we play.”

The two teams wrap up the series and the regular season at 7:07 p.m. Saturday for the fourth meeting of the season.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.