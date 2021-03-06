Advertisement

Competitor turnout increases from previous years at 134th Annual Ski Jumping Tournament

134th Annual Ski Jumping Competition
134th Annual Ski Jumping Competition(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Skiers of all ages were out on the slopes at Suicide Ski Hill in Negaunee for the first day of the 134th Annual Ski Jumping Tournament on Saturday.

The event was originally postponed in January because a lack of snow.

This year, organizers combined the junior tournament with the senior tournament. Skiers ranged from four years old to 73 years old.

On Saturday, the 5k Cross Country race and the 13, 25, and 40 meter jumps took place. There were 50 to 60 competitors that raced. Head Ski Coach and Chief Ski event organizer, Gary Rasmussen said there were only 25 to 40 jumpers in previous years.

“Come on out,” Rasmussen said. “Also look for our Q code posters for donations. This is our primary fundraiser for the year since we can’t have a crowd.”

On Sunday morning, the 60 meter ski jump will take place along with a continuation of the cross country race.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette casting call graphic.
Casting call: Paid extras sought for shooting of Comedy TV series in Marquette
Ohio man killed in Houghton County snowmobile crash
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited the Michigan National Guard troops deployed on a security mission...
UPDATE: Whitmer, others meet with Michigan National Guard in Washington
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
The Taco Bell Restaurant in Marquette Township
Taco Bell coming to Ishpeming, construction to begin this summer

Latest News

Northern Michigan University in Marquette.
NMU announces Spring 2021 commencement plans
Jennifer Huetter and the Guardsman who nominated her for the award
Brookridge Heights Executive Director receives ESGR Patriot Award
Ohio man killed in Houghton County snowmobile crash
The Women's Center in Marquette helping women for 40 years
The Women's Center in Marquette helping women for 40 years