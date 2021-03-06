Competitor turnout increases from previous years at 134th Annual Ski Jumping Tournament

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Skiers of all ages were out on the slopes at Suicide Ski Hill in Negaunee for the first day of the 134th Annual Ski Jumping Tournament on Saturday.

The event was originally postponed in January because a lack of snow.

This year, organizers combined the junior tournament with the senior tournament. Skiers ranged from four years old to 73 years old.

On Saturday, the 5k Cross Country race and the 13, 25, and 40 meter jumps took place. There were 50 to 60 competitors that raced. Head Ski Coach and Chief Ski event organizer, Gary Rasmussen said there were only 25 to 40 jumpers in previous years.

“Come on out,” Rasmussen said. “Also look for our Q code posters for donations. This is our primary fundraiser for the year since we can’t have a crowd.”

On Sunday morning, the 60 meter ski jump will take place along with a continuation of the cross country race.

